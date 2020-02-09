|
|
Big Spring- Sandy Zeh Sandlin entered the gates of Heaven on February 7th, 2020, and heard "Well done, good and faithful servant!" Born in Lubbock, TX to Horace and Helen Zeh Sandlin on August 10, 1949, Sandy graduated from Monterey High School and Texas Tech University, then earned an M. Div. and D. Min from Southwestern Theological Seminary. He married Cheryl Colclazer in 1971, and for twenty-four years pastored churches in Big Spring, Levelland, Wichita Falls, and Beaumont. He married Paula Hagins Brownlee in 2002 and began a second career in senior care administration. At the time of his brain cancer diagnosis in October, Sandy was Executive Director at The Parks Senior Living in Odessa.
Sandy is survived by daughters, Summer Watson and Suzanna (Josh) Ingram, step-son Chip (Jim) Brownlee, step-daughter, Kimberley (Merritt) Pember, and nine grandchildren.
Visitation will be at Sanders Funeral Home, Lubbock, at 7:00-8:15 pm on Monday, February 10th, 2020. A celebration of Sandy's life will be at First Baptist Church, Lubbock, at 10:00 am on Tuesday, February 11th, 2020, with Rev. Carter Frey and Dr. David Howle officiating. Graveside services will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to glioblastoma research at Houston Methodist Hospital Foundation, 1707 Sunset Blvd., Houston, TX 77005.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 9 to Feb. 10, 2020