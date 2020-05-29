Uvalde- Sanjuana Rubio of Uvalde, Texas passed from this life on May 21, 2020, at the age of 71. She was born March 1, 1949 in Brownsville, Texas to Maximo and Hilaria (Aguillon) Lopez. She lived in both Lubbock and Uvalde during her life. Sanjuana married Juan I Rubio who preceded her in death. She was a loving mother, grandmother, sister and friend. She was a giving person who always opened her home to those in need. She had a strong Christian faith and was a member of the Church of Christ. Sanjuana was an example of loving and forgiving.She was preceded in death by her husband; her biological parents, Maximo and Hilaria Lopez; her brother and adoptive parent, Sabino Lopez; her sisters, Anita Bermudez and Matilde Gutierrez; and her brothers, Primitivo Lopez, Francisco Lopez and Antonio A. Lopez..Sanjuana is survived by her children, Raymon Rubio (Norma) of Chicago Heights, IL, Rebecca Rubio of Uvalde, TX, Ivan Rubio (Anna) of Melissa, TX and Rita Rodriguez (Rolando) of Uvalde, TX; brothers, Wally Lopez (Ramona) of Weslaco, TX and Erasmo Lopez of Brownsville; sisters, Cilvia Rodriguez (Sabino) of Rogers, AR and Mary Garza of Amarillo, TX; adoptive mother, Luisa L. Bilano; 9 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.A visitation will be held on Friday, May 29, 2020 from 10-4 pm at Combest Family Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held on Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 10 AM at Venue on Broadway. Graveside services will be held at 12:30 PM at the Lockney Cemetery.