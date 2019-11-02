Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Services
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Rosary
Sunday, Nov. 3, 2019
6:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
View Map
Celebration of Life
Monday, Nov. 4, 2019
2:00 PM
Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church
Santiago Acre Revilla


1935 - 2019
Santiago Acre Revilla Obituary
Lubbock- Santiago Arce Revilla gained his wings on Tuesday, October 29, 2019. We will gather to recite the Holy Rosary at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers on Sunday, November 3, 2019 at 6:00 pm followed by a visitation. We will celebrate his life of 84 years at Our Lady of Guadalupe Catholic Church on Monday, November 4, 2019 at 2pm. Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish and view his life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Santiago Arce Revilla was born on June 25, 1935, to Ernesto and Juvencia Revilla in San Antonio, TX. Santiago married Maria Ontiberoz on December 6, 1957 in Slaton Texas. They were married for 61 years and had four sons. Like many Santiago and Maria overcame many obstacles in their marriage including addiction. He was a man of his word and he gave it all up for his family and became the man that we all know and love today. Santiago was one of the hardest working men that ever lived. He worked sun up to sun down since the age of eight. He was a man of many trades. He was entrepreneur by nature, if he could make it, build it, or paint it he would sale it. He was a very stern father, who raised four respectable sons. Which all inherited his work ethic. Santiago spent his last years watching western movies and cooking for all his sons. He was known for his fancy hats and Staci Adams shoes and he was always dressed to impress. If you sat beside him you better get comfortable to be there awhile he loved to have one on one conversations with anyone. Santiago will be missed greatly, but we as a family are grateful for all the years God gave us with him.

Survivors include his wife Maria Revilla, four sons, Santiago Revilla Jr., Salvador Revilla, Steve Revilla, and Sammy Revilla; nineteen grandchildren; thirty-three great-grandchildren; one great-great-grandchild; and two sister, Christina Fernandez, Juvencia Mendoza; Three Brothers Ernesto Revilla, Ruben Revilla, and Benny Revilla.

He was preceded in death by his parents; two brothers, Romero Revilla, Luis Revilla; three sisters, Lucia Revilla, Delfina Martinez, Ernestina Martinez, and a great-grandson, Caleb Anthony Gibson
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2019
