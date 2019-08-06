|
Levelland- Santiago Banda, 90 of Levelland passed away on August 3, 2019. Services will be 1 p.m., Wednesday August 7, 2019 at Duarte Funeral Home Chapel in Levelland with Fr. Jonathan Phillip and Music by Johnny Vasquez. Viewing & Reflections of Life will be 9 a.m. to 9 p.m., Tuesday, August 6, 2019 and Rosary will be 7 p.m., at Duarte Funeral Home Chapel. Under the professional Care of Head Duarte Funeral Home in Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 6 to Aug. 7, 2019