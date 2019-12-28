|
Texarkana- Sara Beth Storrs, age 100, formerly of Lubbock, Texas, died Thursday, December 26, 2019 in a local Texarkana hospital.
Mrs. Storrs was born December 27, 1918, in Lubbock, Texas, to Dennis and Hattie Fox. She was a lifetime member of Broadway Church of Christ and more recently, Walnut Church of Christ.
Mrs. Storrs was preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Charles Lloyd Storrs and her daughter, Linda Beth Storrs.
Survivors include her grandchildren, Scott and Tambi Shirk of Texarkana, Stephanie and Charlie Clark of New Boston, Texas and Shawna and Mike Tucker of Lakeside, Texas; six great-grandchildren, Cody Clark, Bailey Shirk, Lane Clark, Zack Tucker, Collin Clark and Justin Tucker; three great-great-grandchildren, Adelle Patterson, Sammi Clark and Chandler Clark; three nieces, Susan Supina, Carol Dickerson, and Jan Morris; and one nephew, Dicky Grigg.
Graveside services will be at 10 AM Monday, December 30, 2019, at the City of Lubbock Cemetery, Lubbock, Texas with Tim Talley officiating.
Visitation will be from 5:00-7:00 PM Saturday, December 28, 2019 at Chapelwood Funeral Home, Nash, Texas.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Children's Home of Lubbock, P.O. Box 2824, Lubbock, Texas 79408.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 28 to Dec. 29, 2019