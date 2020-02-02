|
Tahoka- Sara Chapa of Tahoka passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born January 28, 1935 in Poteet, Texas to Victor and Gregoria (Mendez) Soliz. Sara married John Chapa, Jr on October 25, 1950 in Tahoka where they made their home. She was a devoted mother to her children, excellent cook and seamstress and a Guadalupana at St. Jude Catholic Church.
Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John; children, Yolanda Morton and husband Rob of Wylie, Diane Guzman and husband Manuel of Lubbock, Dolores Hall and husband Steve of Eustis, Florida, David Chapa of Lubbock, Arthur Chapa and wife Rhonda of Tahoka, and Stina Nieman and husband Gregg of New Home; four siblings, Josephine Rangel, Dominga Mendivil, Merse Soliz and Aureliano Soliz; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild to be born in May.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; son, Mario Chapa in 2011; and grandson, Marcus Chapa in 2012.
Visitation will be 1:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka with rosary being cited at 4:00 p.m. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tahoka with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020