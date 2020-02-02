Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
1821 Main
Tahoka, TX 79373
(806) 561-4433
Resources
More Obituaries for Sara Chapa
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sara Chapa


1935 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sara Chapa Obituary
Tahoka- Sara Chapa of Tahoka passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at the age of 85. She was born January 28, 1935 in Poteet, Texas to Victor and Gregoria (Mendez) Soliz. Sara married John Chapa, Jr on October 25, 1950 in Tahoka where they made their home. She was a devoted mother to her children, excellent cook and seamstress and a Guadalupana at St. Jude Catholic Church.

Those left to cherish her memory are her husband, John; children, Yolanda Morton and husband Rob of Wylie, Diane Guzman and husband Manuel of Lubbock, Dolores Hall and husband Steve of Eustis, Florida, David Chapa of Lubbock, Arthur Chapa and wife Rhonda of Tahoka, and Stina Nieman and husband Gregg of New Home; four siblings, Josephine Rangel, Dominga Mendivil, Merse Soliz and Aureliano Soliz; 10 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-grandchild to be born in May.

Sara was preceded in death by her parents; five siblings; son, Mario Chapa in 2011; and grandson, Marcus Chapa in 2012.

Visitation will be 1:00-6:00 p.m. Sunday, February 2, 2020 at Combest Family Funeral Homes in Tahoka with rosary being cited at 4:00 p.m. Mass will be at 2:00 p.m. Monday, February 3, 2020 at St. Jude Catholic Church in Tahoka with interment to follow at Nevels Memorial Cemetery.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Feb. 2 to Feb. 3, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sara's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -