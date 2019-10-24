|
|
Lubbock- Sara Lou Pendley, loving wife and mother, died in Lubbock, Texas on October 20th, 2019 at the age of 64. She was born in Lexington, Kentucky on October 15th, 1955. She graduated from Georgetown College in 1977 with a degree in Elementary Education. On July 25th, 1981, Sara married Noe Lopez Benitez. They raised two daughters together, Kathryn Elizabeth Lopez and Rebecca Noel Lopez.
Sara loved music, the Beatles and James Taylor in particular. She was an avid reader, a devoted listener of NPR, and believed passionately in voting and volunteer service. A lifelong fan of the University of Kentucky, Sara loved to watch the Wildcats play basketball. More than anything, Sara lived for her friends and family, especially her daughters.
Sara was preceded in death by her parents, Frances "Pinkie" Pendley and Laurence Chester Pendley and her brother, John Laurence Pendley. She is survived by her husband Noe, daughters Kathryn and Rebecca, sisters Linda Stephens, Suzanne Dillard, and Melanie Pendley Brown and many beloved nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held Saturday October 26th at 11:00 am at Covenant Presbyterian Church on 4600 48th St. in Lubbock, Texas. In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the and/or . Special thanks to the staff at the M.D. Anderson Cancer Center in Houston, Texas and the Joe Arrington Cancer Center in Lubbock.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 24 to Oct. 25, 2019