Nacogdoches- Sawyer Cristin Smith Lewis (Shumate) was born in Andrews, Texas, March 14, 1973. After a valiant battle with breast cancer, surrounded by loving family and friends, Sawyer passed away September 17, 2019 in Nacogdoches at Nacogdoches Medical Center. Sawyer lived with her parents in Andrews and Odessa, Texas, attending Permian High School, graduating in 1991. She enjoyed her family and many, many treasured friends. She loved music, dance, theatre and advocated for animals her entire life, while serving on Humane Society Boards and rescue groups. Sawyer moved to Nacogdoches in 2011, eventually joining Elliott Electric Supply as The Lighting Showroom Manager. She deeply loved her work and her co-workers, taking great joy in planning for the new showroom expansion soon to be complete. She was an active member of DETHB Nacogdoches and a board member of Boys and Girl's Club. She was preceded in death by Great Grandmother Oma Lee Crow, Grandmother Billie Jean Potts, Grandparents Jesse and Johnny Shumate, Dorothy and Lindsey Smith. Cousin Kay Smith. Sawyer is survived by daughter, Taylor "Goose" Lindsey-Lee Mayfield and partner Maddy Field; son, Ethan Tucker Shumate, Grandson, Landry Reagan Totherow, Garland, Tx., parents, Marsha and Steve Shumate of Nacogdoches. Garry Smith and wife Penny, of Chico, Tx. Sisters, Amber Shumate Tolbert, Odessa, Tx., and Stephanie Shumate of Nacogdoches. Nephew Steven Shumate, Nacogdoches, Nieces Sadie and Avery. Nephews, Joby and Rylee, all of Odessa, Tx. Uncle, Bill Shumate, Denver, Co., aunt and uncle, Marilyn and Neil Potts, Katy, Tx., Aunt Lilly and Uncle Alton Smith, cousin Suzy Smith, all from Chico, TX. And many other relatives she dearly loved. Special thanks and much love to Sawyer's lifelong friend/sister and caretaker Kelly Searles. Our special love and gratitude to Carl Williford, Amber, Kimberly and previous staff, most of all for their love and medical care. Much appreciation to Hospice of East Texas Doctors and staff. A celebration of her life will be held, 2:00 PM, Saturday, September 28, 2019, at Cason Monk-Metcalf Sunset Chapel. The family will receive friends prior to the service from 1:00 PM until 2:00 PM. Services under the direction of Cason Monk-Metcalf Funeral Directors, Nacogdoches, Texas.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 22 to Sept. 23, 2019