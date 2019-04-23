|
Atoka, OK- Scott Anthony Miller, 45, passed away on Friday, April 19, 2019 in Atoka, Oklahoma. Funeral Services will be 2 p.m., Friday, April 26, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Morton, Texas with Pastor Aaron Garrett officiating. Burial will be held at the Morton Memorial Cemetery in Morton, Texas. Under the Professional Care of Duarte Funeral Home of Levelland, Texas and Brown's Funeral Services of Atoka, Oklahoma.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 23 to Apr. 24, 2019
