|
|
Lubbock- Scott Matthew Wilson, 65 of Lubbock peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Dr. George W. And Lucy Buell Wilson. He attended Culver Military Academy, LaRoche College, and Slippery Rock University. He moved to Lubbock in 1981 and was a teacher and coach with the Lubbock ISD for 32 years. He loved his students and had a special gift for connecting with them.
Scott is survived by his brother, Dr. Mark Wilson (Janis), sister Tracey Wilson (Barry Hall), both of Pittsburgh, his niece Libby Wilson Casper (Edward) and their children Arden and Cal of Amherst, Ohio, and his beloved dog Sam.
The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice of Lubbock, Diana Leslie and Caring Hearts Home Care, and devoted friends Calvin Vitela and Amy Clark Rosales for their devoted care and kindness to Scott during his lengthy illness.
Friends will gather for a memorial service and fellowship at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1911 34th Street.
The family requests memorial contributions be made to CASA of the South Plains or the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019