Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Scott Wilson
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Scott Wilson


1954 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Scott Wilson Obituary
Lubbock- Scott Matthew Wilson, 65 of Lubbock peacefully passed away on Tuesday, September 10, 2019. He was born in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania to the late Dr. George W. And Lucy Buell Wilson. He attended Culver Military Academy, LaRoche College, and Slippery Rock University. He moved to Lubbock in 1981 and was a teacher and coach with the Lubbock ISD for 32 years. He loved his students and had a special gift for connecting with them.

Scott is survived by his brother, Dr. Mark Wilson (Janis), sister Tracey Wilson (Barry Hall), both of Pittsburgh, his niece Libby Wilson Casper (Edward) and their children Arden and Cal of Amherst, Ohio, and his beloved dog Sam.

The family would like to express their gratitude to Kindred Hospice of Lubbock, Diana Leslie and Caring Hearts Home Care, and devoted friends Calvin Vitela and Amy Clark Rosales for their devoted care and kindness to Scott during his lengthy illness.

Friends will gather for a memorial service and fellowship at 12:00 p.m. on Saturday, September 21st at the Tabernacle Baptist Church, 1911 34th Street.

The family requests memorial contributions be made to CASA of the South Plains or the Lubbock Animal Shelter and Adoption Center.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 18 to Sept. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Scott's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now