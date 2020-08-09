1/1
Dr. Sean Samuel Howell M.D.
1975 - 2020
Austin- Dr. Sean Samuel Howell, born July 28, 1975 in Lubbock, Texas, was called to his eternal resting place on July 26, 2020 in Austin,Texas.

Sean is survived by his daughters Ashley and Amber Howell, father Danny Howell, mother Teresa and stepfather Travis Hicks, brother Eric and his wife Michelle Howell, nieces Marilyn and Emma Howell, nephew Jack Howell, aunt and uncle Peggy and Charles Coffman, aunt Pat Wertman, numerous cousins, and girlfriend Jacquelyn Salguero. Sean is preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Samuel and Rheba Agee, paternal grandparents, Don and Madonna Lang, uncle Gary Howell, aunt Pam Howell, uncle Bill Wertman, and cousin Hope Coffman-Evans.

Sean was a talented doctor who grew up in Houston. He received his BS degree in cell and molecular biology from Texas Tech University in 1998. He then received his medical degree from Texas Tech University Health Sciences Center in 2004. He was a psychiatrist in private practice in Austin where he was passionate about helping his patients.

Sean was laid to rest on August 3, 2020 in Cedar Park, Texas. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 9 to Aug. 10, 2020.
