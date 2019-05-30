Home

Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel
206 E. 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79403
806-765-5555
Sebastian Valencia Pena


1936 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sebastian Valencia Pena Obituary
Lubbock- Funeral services for Sebastian Valencia Pena, 82, of Lubbock will be Saturday, June 1, 2019 at 10:00 AM by direction of Calvillo Funeral Home & Chapel. Burial will be at the City of Lubbock Cemetery and officiated by Pastor Joe Lopez. Viewing will be held Friday, May 31, 2019 from 10:00 AM-8:00 PM.

Sebastian went to be with his Lord and Savior Yeshua on Monday, May 27, 2019. He was born on November 28, 1936 in Rancho Del Espiritu Santo, Municipio De Atenguillo Jalisco, Mexico to the late Eduviges Pena & Angelina Valencia-Pena.

Sebastian worked for Tusha Builders as a Construction Supervisor for many years. After he retired, he enjoyed racing his quarter horses and spending time at the flea market.

He was preceded in death by his loving wife Julia Pena, his son Enrique Pena, his brothers Jose Maria, Jose Manuel, Lorenzo and Pedro Pena, his sisters Ester, Ramona and Amelia Valencia-Pena.

Survivors include his son John Diaz and daughters Angela Diaz, Ylanda Pena, Rosa Pena, Martha Biera and Francis Navarro. Also included are his stepsons Cecil and Gilbert Garcia and stepdaughters Alicia and Sylvia Garcia. Sebastian has twenty three grandchildren, nineteen great grandchildren, plus several nieces and nephews.

"Then shall the Dust Return to the Earth as it was: And the Spirit shall Return unto God who gave it". Ecclesiastes 12:7
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 30 to May 31, 2019
