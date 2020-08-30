Lubbock- 87 passed away Monday, July 6, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Monday, August 31, 2020, at 2 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary Chapel. Private Disposition under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Sedalia was born to Elbert, Sr. and Willie Mae Griffin on July 3, 1933, in Bryan, TX. She leaves to cherish her memory; three sons, Jimmy Gee, Johnny Gee, and Roy Gee; two brothers, Willie (Barbara) Griffin and Elbert, Jr. (Carol) Griffin; three grandchildren, four great-grandchildren, two great great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.