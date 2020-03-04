|
|
Levelland- Miss. Selena Leann Vela 13 years of age of Levelland passed away on Monday March 2nd, 2020 in Lubbock
Funeral Services will be held on Tuesday March 10th, 2020 @ 10:00 A.M. at St. Michael's Catholic Church of Levelland Officiating: Father Martin Pena and Music by: Johnny Vasquez Burial will be held @ City of Levelland Cemetery of Levelland. Survivors: Parents: Adolph Jr. & Nancy Vela Martinez, Grandmother: Josie Vela , Siblings: Ashlely Gardea, David Lee Saldivar III., Adolph G Martinez III. Under the Direction of Head Duarte Funeral Home and Staff of Levelland.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 4 to Mar. 5, 2020