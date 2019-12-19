Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
(806) 791-6200
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
5:30 PM - 8:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
View Map
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
Redbud Baptist Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Senester Parker
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Senester Parker


1916 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Senester Parker Obituary
Lubbock- Senester Parker Sr. was born May 14, 1916 to the union of James and Mary Parker in Giddings, Tx. His presence was one that completed a household of 7 boys and 7 girls. After leaving the Corps, his whereabouts are unclear but he and his brother Delmar traveled and began living in Lubbock. Around this vibrant time he began a courtship with a young woman named Emma Sutton (Stevens). From this relationship, his first child, Sandra Sutton(Dailey) was born on July 15, 1945. Senester was a man of many skills, trades and crafts for a bustling Lubbock economy. He quickly became desired in the west Texas area for his mortar (mud) making skills. He developed the nickname "Shorty" Parker. But his personality was far from little. While living as a bachelor, he met Mary Greer. The two wed January 11, 1953. From this union, four children were produced. Senester Parker Jr., Vanessa R. Parker, Michael B. Parker and James E. Parker (stillbirth). Senester continued working on various construction sites in and around Lubbock, even assisting on the construction of St. Mary's Hospital (Covenant Children's). Senester retired from construction at the age of 65 but didn't stop working. He developed a love for landscaping and quickly grew a large residential clientele in the area. Senester never wavered or dismissed his love and need for God. He was active in his church body at Redbud Baptist Church and is remembered dearly for his gift of prayer. He attended church regularly and did daily devotions with his wife for their entire marriage. Senester is preceded in death by his father, mother, all siblings and son James Parker. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary C. Parker, daughter Sandra Dailey, son Senester Parker Jr., daughter Vanessa R. Parker, and son Michael B. Parker. Three grandchildren, Grovonda Burrell (Sandra), Kersha R. Parker (Vanessa), and Micaela B. Parker (Michael) and three great-grandchildren Jada, Jaron and a special gift. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Redbud Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:30 -8 PM, Friday December 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Senester's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -