Lubbock- Senester Parker Sr. was born May 14, 1916 to the union of James and Mary Parker in Giddings, Tx. His presence was one that completed a household of 7 boys and 7 girls. After leaving the Corps, his whereabouts are unclear but he and his brother Delmar traveled and began living in Lubbock. Around this vibrant time he began a courtship with a young woman named Emma Sutton (Stevens). From this relationship, his first child, Sandra Sutton(Dailey) was born on July 15, 1945. Senester was a man of many skills, trades and crafts for a bustling Lubbock economy. He quickly became desired in the west Texas area for his mortar (mud) making skills. He developed the nickname "Shorty" Parker. But his personality was far from little. While living as a bachelor, he met Mary Greer. The two wed January 11, 1953. From this union, four children were produced. Senester Parker Jr., Vanessa R. Parker, Michael B. Parker and James E. Parker (stillbirth). Senester continued working on various construction sites in and around Lubbock, even assisting on the construction of St. Mary's Hospital (Covenant Children's). Senester retired from construction at the age of 65 but didn't stop working. He developed a love for landscaping and quickly grew a large residential clientele in the area. Senester never wavered or dismissed his love and need for God. He was active in his church body at Redbud Baptist Church and is remembered dearly for his gift of prayer. He attended church regularly and did daily devotions with his wife for their entire marriage. Senester is preceded in death by his father, mother, all siblings and son James Parker. He leaves to cherish his memory his wife, Mary C. Parker, daughter Sandra Dailey, son Senester Parker Jr., daughter Vanessa R. Parker, and son Michael B. Parker. Three grandchildren, Grovonda Burrell (Sandra), Kersha R. Parker (Vanessa), and Micaela B. Parker (Michael) and three great-grandchildren Jada, Jaron and a special gift. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 AM, Saturday, December 21, 2019 at Redbud Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation will be held from 5:30 -8 PM, Friday December 20, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 19 to Dec. 20, 2019