Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Service
Saturday, Oct. 26, 2019
11:00 AM
Christian Life Assembly of God
5917 66th St
Lubbock, TX
Sergio Trevino


1954 - 2019
Sergio Trevino Obituary
Lubbock- Sergio Trevino, 65 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born September 11, 1954 in Idalou. Sergio owned his own construction company, Sergio Trevino Construction STC. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.

Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dustin Trevino and wife Latonia, Eric Trevino and wife Melissa, Kimberly Trevino and husband Matthew, and Sergio Trevino Jr.; nine grandchildren, Madison, Loaghen, Kaley, Trevor, Kyle, Kindra, Taylor, Kenedi, and Maddex.

A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christian Life Assembly of God.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
