Lubbock- Sergio Trevino, 65 of Lubbock passed away Tuesday, October 15, 2019. He was born September 11, 1954 in Idalou. Sergio owned his own construction company, Sergio Trevino Construction STC. He was a loving father and grandfather and will be greatly missed.
Those left to cherish his memory are his children, Dustin Trevino and wife Latonia, Eric Trevino and wife Melissa, Kimberly Trevino and husband Matthew, and Sergio Trevino Jr.; nine grandchildren, Madison, Loaghen, Kaley, Trevor, Kyle, Kindra, Taylor, Kenedi, and Maddex.
A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, October 26, 2019 at Christian Life Assembly of God.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Oct. 20 to Oct. 21, 2019