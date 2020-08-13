Brownfield- 68 passed away Friday, August 7, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Friday, August 14, 2020, at 10 a.m. at Mt. Zion Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 6 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Sewilla was born on May 21, 1952, to Birdie Richardson in Thrall, TX where she attended school. She is survived by her husband, Maurice Brown; mother, Birdie Richardson; one daughter, Shelia Skinner; son-in-law, Sheldon Skinner; three sons, Ronald Jackson, Richard Demps, and Robert Demps; daughter-in-law, Laura Jackson; one sister, Gloria Johnson; one brother, Lorenzo Richardson, Jr.; eleven grandchildren, ten great-grandchildren; a host of other relatives and friends.