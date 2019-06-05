Services Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers 6025 82nd St Lubbock , TX 79424 (806) 698-8085 Resources More Obituaries for SFC Evans Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? SFC Matthew Kyle Evans

1986 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers Pinehurst, NC- Sergeant First Class Matthew "Kyle" Evans passed away peacefully in his sleep on May 25, 2019, at the age of 33. Kyle's legacy will be carried on by his one true love of twenty years and wife of five years, Lacey Farrell Evans; daughter, Maryn; and son, to-be-born in August.



Kyle was a loyal husband, loving father, caring son, admired brother, reliable friend, professional soldier, generous neighbor, steadfast patriot, and an American Hero. He was fierce, fearless, captivating, adventurous, animated, passionate, authentic, unrestrained, and dedicated. His presence commanded a room with his endless supply of stories, love, comedic antics, and fresh new dance moves. As a soldier, he saw the worst of war and faced it with unwavering strength and courage. Dressed in his Green Beret by day, he transformed into his daughter's favorite playmate and real-life superhero by night. No matter where he was or what he was doing, he always made family and friends his priority. He traveled the world, fought our enemies, trained our allies, and saved lives. De Oppresso Liber.



Kyle was born in Childress, Texas, to B.J. and Tammy Evans. He grew up in Texas, and then moved to Wisconsin in 2001 where he graduated high school with honors in 2004. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Army. Kyle completed Infantry training in Fort Benning, Georgia, and was stationed in Baumholder, Germany with 2nd Battalion 6th Infantry, 1st Armored Division. In 2005, he deployed to Ramadi, Iraq in support of Operation Iraqi Freedom where he served as a fire team leader and a sniper team leader. In 2007, Kyle was a selectee at the U.S. Army Special Forces Assessment and Selection, and in 2009, he graduated from Special Forces Qualification Course as a Special Forces Weapons Sergeant and was assigned to 1st Battalion, 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne) at Torii Station in Okinawa, Japan.



While assigned to 1st Special Forces Group (Airborne), Kyle was a member of Special Forces Operational Detachments Alpha 1115 and 1325. In 2010, he deployed to the Philippines, Bangladesh and the Maldives in support of Operation Enduring Freedom where he conducted Joint Combined Exchange Training. In 2012, he deployed to Afghanistan for nine months in support of Operation Enduring Freedom. In 2013, he deployed to Indonesia, Thailand, Japan, and Korea to conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training. In 2014, he again deployed to Iraq to support Operation Inherent Resolve. In 2015 and 2016, he deployed to Cambodia multiple times and Indonesia to conduct Joint Combined Exchange Training. Kyle returned to the U.S. Army John F. Kennedy Special Warfare Center and School Non-Commissioned Officer Academy as a Senior Small Group Leader at ARSOF Basic Leader Course from June 2017 through May 2019.



Kyle's military education includes the following: U.S. Army Sniper School, Special Forces Qualification Course, Special Forces Weapons Course, Special Operations Indonesian Language Training, Survival Evasion Resistance and Escape Course, Special Forces Combat Diver Qualification Course, Special Forces Combat Diver Supervisor Course, USASOC Static Line Jumpmaster Course, Jungle Environmental Survival Training, Army Special Operations Techniques (ASOT II), and the Maldivian Island Survival Training.



Kyle's awards and decorations include the Bronze Star Medal, Meritorious Service Medal (2 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Commendation Medal (4 Oak Leaf Clusters), the Army Achievement Medal (3 Oak Leaf Clusters), Army Good Conduct Medal (4), NCO Professional Development Ribbon (3), Overseas Ribbon (3), National Defense Service Medal, Iraq Campaign Medal w/Star, Global War on Terror Expeditionary Medal, Global War on Terror Service Medal, Army Service Ribbon, Expert Infantryman Badge, Combat Infantry Badge, Combat Diver Badge, Combat Diver Supervisor Badge, Special Forces Tab, Army Senior Parachutist Badge, the Military Free Fall Parachutist Badge, and according to Kyle, he won first place in his second grade coloring contest (although this claim cannot be independently verified).



Survivors include: His wife, Lacey Farrell Evans; daughter, Maryn; son, to-be-born in August; mother, Tammy Evans; father, B.J. Evans; grandmother, Billye Hackney; brothers, Lake Evans and Zachary Flores, his wife Emily, and their daughter, Ava; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Roy and Judy Farrell; sisters-in-law, Lauren Farrell and her daughter, Taylor; Lindsay Farrell Hunter and her husband, Ben; Rebecca Farrell Reynolds, her husband Chance, daughter, Leighton and son, Case; his beloved dog, Baloo; and numerous aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends around the world.



In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the children's 529 education fund; please make checks payable to Lacey Evans and send to P.O. Box 94254 Lubbock, Texas 79493-4254.



Visitation and Viewing:



Friday, June 7th from 5:00 to 8:00 pm



Lake Ridge Chapel



6025 82nd Street



Lubbock, Texas 79424



Funeral:



Saturday, June 8th at 2:00 pm



First Baptist Church



2201 Broadway St.



Lubbock, Texas 79401



Burial:



Immediately following funeral service



Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery



5740 19th Street



Lubbock, Texas 79407



Kyle's Life Celebration:



Following burial



Cook's Garage



11002 Highway 87



Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 5 to June 6, 2019