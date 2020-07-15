Lubbock- The family of Shane Savage will celebrate his life of 48 years at 10:30 am on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at Southcrest Baptist Church. He passed away on Sunday, July 12, 2020, from a hard-fought battle with a brain tumor. In support of the health of his family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service. The service will be live-streamed at www.memorialdesigners.net
