Marvin and family,

We did not know Shannon but we would like to offer our sincere sympathy for your loss. We want to share the following words, penned by an unknown source. and hope it will lighten your sorrow.



Death is Nothing at All



Death is nothing at all

I have only slipped away into the next room.

I am I, and you are you.

Whatever we were to each other, that we still are.

Call me by my old familiar name,

speak to me in the easy way which you always used.

Put no difference in your tone,

wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.

Laugh as we always laughed

at the little jokes we enjoyed together.

Let my name be ever the household word

that it always was,

let it be spoken without effect,

without the trace of a shadow on it.

Life means all that it ever meant.

I am waiting for you, for an interval,

somewhere very near, just around the corner.

All is well.

Norvell and Linda Berglan

Friend