Melissa- Shannon Dee Cepica was embraced in the loving arms of Jesus on July 16, 2020 in Melissa, Tx. Shannon was born on July 2, 1972 in Graham, Tx to Marvin and Tommye Cepica. He graduated from Texas Tech University with graduate degrees in Business Administration and Management Information Systems. Shannon was currently serving as Assistant Vice President of Customer Service and IT Business Affairs at UT Dallas in Richardson, Tx. He was a devoted employee and was deeply loved by his co-workers. He was described as helpful, knowledgeable, and always gentle in how he worked with and cared for people. Shannon's greatest love was his three children, Tyler, Jayton and Audrey as well as his fiance Erin and her two girls Olivia and Ellie. Nothing brought more joy in his life than being with those he loved, especially when everyone was together at Possum Kingdom Lake. This was his "happy place". Spending time with Shannon was always filled with laughter. He had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. His faith was secure as he learned to trust in the Lord day by day. This faith has now become sight as He rests in the redeeming love of his Savior. Shannon is preceded in death by his brother, Jay Cepica. He is survived by his grandmother, Thera Latimer of Paducah, Tx; his parents, Marvin and Tommye Cepica of Lubbock, Tx; His brother Todd Cepica and his wife Teri and their boys Graham and Grant; his children Tyler and his wife Rachel, Jayton and Audrey Cepica; his sister-in-law Dawn Cepica and his much loved fiance Erin Hammonds. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 10:30am at Melonie Park Church. The service will live-stream at https://youtu.be/prR3BgeefUg
for those unable to attend. A graveside service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Tx. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com