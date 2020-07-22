1/1
Shannon Dee Cepica
1972 - 2020
Melissa- Shannon Dee Cepica was embraced in the loving arms of Jesus on July 16, 2020 in Melissa, Tx. Shannon was born on July 2, 1972 in Graham, Tx to Marvin and Tommye Cepica. He graduated from Texas Tech University with graduate degrees in Business Administration and Management Information Systems. Shannon was currently serving as Assistant Vice President of Customer Service and IT Business Affairs at UT Dallas in Richardson, Tx. He was a devoted employee and was deeply loved by his co-workers. He was described as helpful, knowledgeable, and always gentle in how he worked with and cared for people. Shannon's greatest love was his three children, Tyler, Jayton and Audrey as well as his fiance Erin and her two girls Olivia and Ellie. Nothing brought more joy in his life than being with those he loved, especially when everyone was together at Possum Kingdom Lake. This was his "happy place". Spending time with Shannon was always filled with laughter. He had a deep and abiding faith in Jesus Christ. His faith was secure as he learned to trust in the Lord day by day. This faith has now become sight as He rests in the redeeming love of his Savior. Shannon is preceded in death by his brother, Jay Cepica. He is survived by his grandmother, Thera Latimer of Paducah, Tx; his parents, Marvin and Tommye Cepica of Lubbock, Tx; His brother Todd Cepica and his wife Teri and their boys Graham and Grant; his children Tyler and his wife Rachel, Jayton and Audrey Cepica; his sister-in-law Dawn Cepica and his much loved fiance Erin Hammonds. A Memorial Service will be held on Saturday, July 25th at 10:30am at Melonie Park Church. The service will live-stream at https://youtu.be/prR3BgeefUg for those unable to attend. A graveside service will immediately follow at Resthaven Memorial Park in Lubbock, Tx. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jul. 22 to Jul. 23, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Funeral service
10:30 AM
live-stream at https://youtu.be/prR3BgeefUg
JUL
25
Memorial service
10:30 AM
Melonie Park Church
JUL
25
Graveside service
Resthaven Memorial Park
Funeral services provided by
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
8067916200
Memories & Condolences
6 entries
July 23, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
July 22, 2020
Eternal Affection Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Traci Brooks
July 22, 2020
Dr. Cepica and family, I am praying for God's love and grace to overwhelm you during this most difficult time! I pray that God will use Shannon's life and passing to bring someone to Him or closer Him.
I was a '81 Ag Ed graduate and always admired and respected you as one of my professors.
Andy Hines
Friend
July 22, 2020
Marvin and family,
We did not know Shannon but we would like to offer our sincere sympathy for your loss. We want to share the following words, penned by an unknown source. and hope it will lighten your sorrow.

Death is Nothing at All

Death is nothing at all
I have only slipped away into the next room.
I am I, and you are you.
Whatever we were to each other, that we still are.
Call me by my old familiar name,
speak to me in the easy way which you always used.
Put no difference in your tone,
wear no forced air of solemnity or sorrow.
Laugh as we always laughed
at the little jokes we enjoyed together.
Let my name be ever the household word
that it always was,
let it be spoken without effect,
without the trace of a shadow on it.
Life means all that it ever meant.
I am waiting for you, for an interval,
somewhere very near, just around the corner.
All is well.
Norvell and Linda Berglan
Friend
July 22, 2020
The Spathiphyllum Plant
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
Kathryn R Suchy
July 22, 2020
Deepest sympathies go out to Shannon’s family, friends and loved ones. May your grief be replaced, in time, with cherished memories of this special man. It was a joy to know and work with Shannon over the years. The TTU family has lost a gem; heaven has gained an angel.
Kathy Suchy
Coworker
