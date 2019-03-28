Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
|
Lubbock- Sharad Mittal, 80 years of age passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on March 26, 2019.

He is survived by his wife, Shanti; children, Alok and Shiva of San Jose, CA; Manish and Vanita of Jaipur, India; and Dr. Piyush Mittal, Covenant and Dr. Neha Mittal, Texas Tech/UMC of Lubbock, TX; six grandchildren and extended family. His gift of unconditional love will belong to us forever and we wish to fulfill all his dreams.

We'd like to thank you all for your support for our family, we feel so loved. The prayer ceremony and viewing is today, March 28, 2019 at 6 p.m. and funeral services on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 10 a.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers in Lubbock. A tribute of Sharad Mittal's life may be found at www.memorialdesigners.net, where you may leave memories and expressions of sympathy for his family.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 28 to Mar. 29, 2019
