Home

POWERED BY

Services
Haskell Funeral Home
2 Avenue D
Haskell, TX 79521
(940) 863 4620
Resources
More Obituaries for Sharee Gardner
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sharee (Reese) Gardner


1954 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Sharee (Reese) Gardner Obituary
Haskell- Sharee Jeanette Gardner, 65, of Midland, formerly of Haskell, passed away, Sunday, March 31, 2019. A funeral service will be held 2 pm, Saturday, April 6, 2019 at the First Christian Church, Haskell, with Rev. Tom Long officiating. Burial will follow in Willow Cemetery under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D, Haskell. A visitation will be held Friday evening from 6:00 -8:00 pm, at Haskell Funeral Home. Condolences may be made at www.hasksellfuneralhometx.com.

Sharee was born January 31, 1954 in Hamlin, Texas, the daughter of Rex Reese and Elouise Carrigan Reese. On May 26, 1976, she married Roland Gardner, who preceded her in death. She worked for Lubbock Central Appraisal District as the Department Head of Land Appraisal. She was a member of First Christian Church of Haskell, and in Midland, St. Luke's Methodist Church.

She was preceded in death by her father, Rex Reese and husband, Roland Gardner.

Sharee is survived by her daughter Brandy Wrangham and husband Josh of Midland, TX; son, Eric Reese and fiance Kimberly Case of Amarillo; mother, Elouise Reese of Midland, TX; granddaughter, Alison Case of Amarillo, TX; sister-in-law, Becky Walton of Haskell, TX; nephew, Trey Gardner of Haskell, TX; brother-in-law, John Gardner of Haskell, TX; half-sister, Helen Kimzey of Abilene, TX; nephew Randall Martin of Haskell, TX, and a host of dear friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 3 to Apr. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now