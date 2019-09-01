|
Lamesa- Sharon Jobe Hegi
June 8, 1942 - August 28, 2019
On August 28th at the age of 77, Sharon Jobe Hegi- a devoted wife, daughter, mother, grandmother and teacher-went to be with her Heavenly Father. Throughout her life, she was a dedicated teacher who loved children of all ages. A memorial service will be held at the First United Methodist Church in Lamesa, Texas on Tuesday, September 3, 2019, at 1:00 pm with Kendall Meek officiating. There will be visitation at the Branon Funeral Home on Monday, September 2, from 6:00 - 7:00 pm. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home.
Sharon was born in Post, Texas on June 8, 1942. She graduated valedictorian from Post High School in 1960. After graduation she continued her studies at Southern Methodist University where she received a bachelor's and master's degree. Sharon worked as a speech therapist for the Lamesa area schools for many years. She loved helping kids with their speech and would often make up her own board games to help her students overcome their speech challenges.
Sharon loved her husband, children and grandchildren more than anything. She would often travel to Fort Worth to watch her grandsons play football, soccer and lacrosse and would travel to Vancouver to watch her granddaughter perform in dance recitals and spend time with her doing art projects. Her other favorite pastime was fishing. Sharon loved to fish and Lake City, Colorado and Brownwood, Texas were her favorite places to fish. She would fish for anything and everything. If the fish were not biting, she was happy to pass the time visiting with her fellow fishermen.
Sharon was preceded in death by her mother Maxine Edwards. She is survived by her husband John; her son John, Jr., his wife Jene and her granddaughter Josie of Vancouver, Washington; her son, Tom and his wife Mindy and her two grandsons Jake and Will of Fort Worth. She is also survived by her three sisters Ginny Parker of Whitesboro, Julie Statcha of Lamesa and Lynn Jones.
The family wishes to extend appreciation to her doctors and her neighbors and friends.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be given to the either the First United Methodist Church, P.O. Box 438, Lamesa TX 79331 or the Dawson County Library, 511 N 3rd St, Lamesa, TX 79331. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sept. 1 to Sept. 2, 2019