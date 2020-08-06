Lubbock- The family of Sharon Mandrell will celebrate her life of 77 years at 11:00 am on Friday, August 7, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm today, August 6, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She went to be with her Lord on Monday, August 3, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.
Sharon was born on December 14, 1942, in Canadian, Texas, to Mid Orville and Lena Mae Singleton, the youngest of four children. Sharon moved to Slaton, Texas, with her family as a child. She married Cecil H. Mandrell of Lubbock on February 8, 1958. Sharon retired from Texas Tech University Health Sciences in 2002 after 20 years of employment. She loved to cross stitch and quilt, but her greatest joy came from her children and grandchildren.
Survivors include her four sons, Don and wife Jeri Mandrell, and Cecil Mandrell all of Lubbock, Tim and wife Gwen Mandrell of Tahoka, and Randy and wife Patti Mandrell of New Home; ten grandchildren; twelve great-grandchildren; two sisters, Donna Reast of Dallas, and Ann Mosser of Greenville; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Mid Orville and Lena Mae Singleton; husband, Cecil H. Mandrell; daughter, Barbara Denise Mandrell; a grandchild, Shae Reed; and a brother, John Singleton.
The family of Sharon Mandrell has designated the Refuge Services at http://refugeservices.org/index.php?page=donate-now
for memorial contributions donated in her memory.