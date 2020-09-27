Idalou- Sharon Foreman McGougan, 54, of Idalou passed into the glory of God and entered into Heaven on Friday, September 25, 2020 in Lubbock. Sharon was born on July 11, 1966 in Lubbock, Texas to Edward Don Foreman and Jody Clanton Foreman. Sharon was a Public School teacher in Texas including El Paso, Quinlan, Tyler, Lubbock and Idalou Public School districts for over 29 years. She felt a special calling for agriculture and working with special education students motivated by her father, Don Foreman. She loved working at Ivey Gardens and advising customers from her vast knowledge of horticulture. She graduated Idalou High School class of 1984 and Texas A&M University BS, Ag Journalism, minor Horticulture 1988.
Her hobbies included all things involving FFA & 4-H related activities such as leadership training, judging teams, exhibiting, and raising livestock, plants, and photography. She was a master gardener, floral design expert and ardent supporter of youth activities. She fought hard for the girls' volleyball program which exists in Idalou today largely due to her efforts. She was a Bunco and Bridge playing queen and she loved hosting social gatherings for family and friends. She loved her family above all things and planned reunions, family meals and events to gather her family around her including game nights, special events and decorating for all occasions. She never met a stranger and opened her home, garden and swimming pool to friends and family. She was a member of the TAMU former student's association, Idalou United Methodist Church, American Polled Hereford Association, and National FFA Alumni Association. She volunteered in many organizations including the Lubbock County and Wildcat 4-H clubs, Idalou FFA Chapter and held her American Farmer Degree.
Survivors include husband, Charlie McGougan, daughter, Shae Lynn Suttle, sons, Shaeffer Suttle, Travis McGougan, Trevor McGougan, parents, Edward Don and Jody Foreman, brother, S. Rafe Foreman and wife, Elaine, nieces, Shady Rae and Alyson Elaine Foreman and many other relatives and relations. She was preceded in death by her grandmother, Mabel Foreman Dixon, grandparents, Charles and Pauline Clanton, Ed Foreman, aunts, Sandra Foreman Hearn, Jo Nell Foreman Neitsch, Nella Mae Clanton, Charline Crump and cousin, Jett Harmon. She brought a light into every room she entered and every life she touched.
Visitation will be from 2 - 8 PM on Monday, September 28, 2020 at the Idalou United Methodist Church, 518 Chestnut Street, in Idalou, and the family will receive friends from 5:30 - 7:30 PM on Monday at the church. Funeral services will be held at 10:00 AM Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at the Idalou United Methodist Church with interment to follow in the Idalou Cemetery. Arrangements are under the personal care of Combest Family Funeral Homes in Lubbock. Please visit www.combestfamilyfuneralhomes.com
for more information. Livestream video will be available at https://www.facebook.com/idalouumc
.
Memorials may be sent to Lubbock County 4-H and Wildcat FFA.