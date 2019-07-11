Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Services
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 763-6433
Service
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
Sanders Funeral Home
1420 Main St
Lubbock, TX 79401

Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Sharon Sanders, 71, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 a.m., Friday, July 12, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel with Reverend Rance Young officiating. The family will receive friends prior to services at Sanders Funeral Home. Please celebrate the life of Sharon by visiting www.sandersfuneralhome.com.

Sharon passed away July 8, 2019. She was born October 5, 1947 in Amarillo, TX to Bill and Joy Stevenson. She graduated from Amarillo High School in 1965. Sharon married Brad Sanders on September 29, 2003 in Lubbock, Texas. Sharon has resided in Lubbock since 1985. She was a nail technician and loved meeting and making new friends. Sharon loved to play golf, fish, play with her grandchildren and her puppies.

Loved ones include husband, Brad Sanders; daughter Jennifer Gary and husband, Mark; daughter in law, Sherrie Williams; brother, Scott Stevenson and wife, Terese; Aunt Mary Parsons; grandchildren, Ryan and Trent Gary, Massie and Max Williams; numerous brother and sister in laws, nieces, nephews and cousins. She was preceded in death by her parents and son, Marc Williams.

In Lieu of flowers, memorials can be made to Cal Farley's Boys Ranch 600 SW 11th Ave. Amarillo, Texas 79101.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from July 11 to July 12, 2019
