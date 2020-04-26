|
Lubbock- Shelba Ann Moffitt Nelson, 73, passed away Thursday, April 23, 2020, at Whisperwood Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Lubbock. Shelba was born on November 2, 1946 to Acel "Jack" and Cleo (Corley) Moffitt in Lubbock, Texas. She attended Lubbock High School.
Shelba was a stay at home mother until her children were older. Her passion was caring for people. She spent several years as a personal caregiver for elderly individuals. Later in her 50's she obtained an Associate's Degree in Family Services working as a case manager for children and with the prison system. She was passionate about art and poetry and she enjoyed writing poetry for her family.
Shelba married Bill Dudley Nelson January 5, 1964 in Lubbock, Texas.
Her husband, Bill of Lubbock and four sons all living in Texas survive her. Gary Nelson and wife Ginger of Plano, Dale Nelson and wife Maria of Richmond, Alan Nelson and wife Lori, and Michael "Dusty" Nelson of Lubbock, one brother Johnny Moffitt, two granddaughters, Brittany Barker and Katelin Nelson, and five granddogs.
Her parents, a son Brent Nelson, preceded her in death along with two brothers A.J. Moffitt and Stanley Moffitt (only four days prior), and one sister Frankie Mayfield.
With the unfortunate times, there will be no services.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 26 to Apr. 27, 2020