Shelia (Burleson) Darrell
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Shelia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lubbock- 56 passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Millennium Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born to Earnest Burleson and Christine Gibbs on January 25, 1964. she was married to Dwight Darrell. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dwight Darrell; a host of other relatives and friends.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
12
Visitation
02:00 - 05:00 PM
Griffin Mortuary
Send Flowers
JUN
13
Celebration of Life
11:00 AM
New Millennium Baptist Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved