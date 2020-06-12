Lubbock- 56 passed away Friday, June 5, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, June 13, 2020, at 11 a.m. at New Millennium Baptist Church. Interment will follow at Peaceful Gardens Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. She was born to Earnest Burleson and Christine Gibbs on January 25, 1964. she was married to Dwight Darrell. She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Dwight Darrell; a host of other relatives and friends.