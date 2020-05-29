Shelton Lamont Grant
1968 - 2020
Lubbock- 51, passed away Thursday, May 21, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Saturday, May 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at St. Marks Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 2 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Shelton was born to Ed and Sharron Grant on June 11, 1968 in Lubbock, TX. He attended and graduated from Estacado High School. He worked at Mrs. Baird's Bakery. He leaves to cherish his memory; his wife, Janice Grant; mother, Sharron Grant; grandparents, Napeleon and Beatrice Denson; one daughter, Alexis Grant; two sisters, Mary Carter and Ingrid Grant; one brother, Edmond Grant; a host of other relatives and friends.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 29 to May 30, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Griffin Mortuary
1715 E Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79403
(806) 744-9000
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

