Wilson- Sheri Lynn (Scott) Gicklhorn, age 67, passed away peacefully in her home on October 17, 2020. Graveside to be held October, 26th 2020 at Green Memorial Cemetery in Wilson, TX at 1:00 PM with Minister Laredo Shannon officiating. A come and go visitation to be held at Sanders Funeral Home on October, 25th 2020 at 4:00 PM.Sheri was born in Lubbock, TX on September 19, 1953 to Hardy T. Scott and Louise (Lou) Scott. She graduated from Coronado High School and went to Texas Tech University where she played French Horn in Goin' Band from Raiderland and the Texas Tech Orchestra. She held various jobs through the years but was mostly known for her unwavering service to her community through 4-H and her church (Hearts Together Church of Christ) in Slaton, TX. Her impact is surely felt throughout the state of Texas in which she mentored and led a multitude of young people to become the future leaders of their communities. She routinely fed numerous families through her church's Mary and Martha ministry as well as Meals on Wheels. Her love for her Lord, her faith, her family, and the people she met shined through in anyone who was fortunate to know her.Sheri married Lester N. Gicklhorn of Wilson, TX on March 7, 1986 in which she was blessed by two daughters, Eva Clark of Lubbock, and Brandi Ryan of Lubbock. She brought her first son, Jason Marshall of Lubbock to the family and had another son with Lester, Trevor Gicklhorn of Kyle, TX.Sheri is preceded in death by her parents, Hardy and Lou, her father and mother-in-law, A.J. and Pearl Gicklhorn, her brother-in-law, Curtis Gicklhorn, and her grandson Jordan Johnston. She is survived by her loving and hardworking husband, Lester, her sister, Sharla and Tracy Wallace of Lubbock, her daughters Eva and Jonathan Clark, Brandi and Billy Ryan, her sons, Jason and Kara Marshall, and Trevor Gicklhorn (and his fiancé Marianne Koenig), 5 grandchildren, along with her very special niece Amber and David Bolen, and her great nephew Brooks Bolen, aunts, uncles, cousins, in-laws and innumerable friends.Our sweet Wife, Mom, Mama, Nanaw, Sister, Aunt, and friend will be missed beyond measure. She is without a doubt in the presence of her eternal Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ where we will meet her again one day.A special thanks to Lynn County Sheriff's Dept and EMS.Memorials to be made to Mary and Martha Ministries in care of Hearts Together Church of Christ in Slaton, Texas and to District 2 4-H Excell, 1409 Lubbock Hwy, Lamesa, TX 79331.