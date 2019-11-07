|
|
Lubbock- Sherry (Knox) Fewin, 75, of Lubbock, Texas passed away peacefully on October 29, 2019. A memorial service is scheduled for 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, November 9 at St. Stephen's Episcopal Church with Reverend J. David Perdue officiating.
Sherry (Knox) Fewin was born to RL Knox and Betty Knox-Siddens-Bowles on Fort Sill Army Base just outside of Lawton, Oklahoma on February 1, 1944. In September of 1954, Sherry and her little sister, Kay, then moved with their parents to Odessa, Texas where she spent the majority of her childhood years. She graduated from Permian High School and began taking classes at Odessa Jr. College. While at Odessa Jr. College, Sherry worked at the school's library where she met the love of her life, Robert Fewin. On June 11, 1965, the two lovebirds were married in Odessa and then loaded up a trailer three days later to move to College Station, Texas to attend Texas A&M University. With no job or place to live, the newlyweds took a leap of faith to start a life together that would last over 54 years.
In 1971, Robert and Sherry relocated to Lubbock, Texas. Sherry eventually enrolled at Texas Tech University where she completed her bachelor's (Magna Cum Laude) and master's degrees in education.
Robert and Sherry devoted their lives to raising two sons together, Ty and Will, whom they love so much. Ty and Will eventually married and with that came 6 beautiful grandkids. As only a grandchild can do; those 6 kids became a source of light, joy, and laughter that filled each day of Sherry's life. She loved, cherished, and spoiled all of her grandkids (like only a "Mimi" can). While her first love and dedication was always to her husband and family; that same passion filled her classroom as she dedicated over 30 years of her life to education and teaching children.
Sherry retired after spending more than 25 years as a teacher/administrator at All Saint's Episcopal School in Lubbock. She cherished All Saint's and its students with all that she had to give. She nurtured every young soul as if they were her own. She inspired children to dream big and believe that they could do, or become, anything they desired!
Sherry enjoyed meeting new people and was a dedicated friend to many. All of her friends carried a special place in her heart. Her hobbies included spending time reading books, traveling, collecting anything and everything, decorating, gardening, and spending time with her church family at St. Stephens Episcopal Church. Sherry devoted herself to living a life worthy of Christ's calling and her words and actions reflected her faith.
Sherry will be missed by many, but we can all smile as we reflect on her legacy and in knowing that she'll be waiting at the gates of Heaven with a good book to share.
Sherry was preceded in death by her father, RL Knox. She is survived by her husband, Robert Fewin of Lubbock; her mother Betty Siddens-Bowles of Lubbock; her sister Kay Pendleton of Plano, Texas; and sister Sally Darenberg of Longmont, Colorado; her son Ty and wife Jacque of Lubbock; and son Will and his wife Julie of Meadow, Texas; and 6 grandkids: Cole, Chandler, Tessa, Emma, River, and Noah.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to St. Stephen's Episcopal Church @ 1101 Slide Road, in Lubbock, Texas, 79416, with a notation to the Building Improvement Fund.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Nov. 7 to Nov. 8, 2019