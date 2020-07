Or Copy this URL to Share

Lubbock- Sherry Lynn Allen was born on February 15, 1970 and passed on July 23rd, 2020. She was a wonderful friend, wife, daughter, sister and mother. Her light will shine bright in Heaven. She is survived by her husband Alan Kirkham, daughters Courtney and Christian, son Justin and grandson Branston.



