Lubbock- A celebration of the life of Sherry Lynn Johnston, 63, of Lubbock, Texas will be 10:00 AM Tuesday, March 26, 2019 in Sanders Memorial Chapel. Graveside services will follow in City of Lubbock Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 5:30 PM to 7:00 PM Monday at Sanders Funeral Home.



Sherry passed away March 22, 2019. She was born July 17, 1955 in Lubbock, TX to Melvin and Oma Johnston. A long-time Lubbock resident, Sherry graduated from Monterey High School in 1973. Sherry had a passion for caring for children and the elderly; she touched the lives of countless families as a teacher and caregiver. She took her work to heart and always went the extra mile; often becoming a member of their families.



Sherry had a servant's heart. She found great satisfaction in her volunteer work. Over the years she has organized weekly meals for the homeless through her church, volunteered at a local women's shelters, and she was quick to minister anywhere that she saw a need.



She is survived by her father Melvin Johnston; daughter Wendy and Joel Johnson; son Steven and Jessica Moon; brother Garry Johnston and Frank Youngblood; her six grandchildren Madeleine, Miriam and Amanda Johnson and Kylie, James, and Hailey Moon.



She is preceded in death by her mother Oma Johnston and her son Jason Fike. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 24 to Mar. 25, 2019