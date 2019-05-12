Lubbock Avalanche-Journal Obituaries
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Sherry Seymour


1950 - 2019
Sherry Seymour Obituary
Lubbock- Sherry Seymour passed away on May 10, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sunday, May 12, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 68 years at 1 p.m. on Monday, May 13, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Sherry Seymour's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 12 to May 13, 2019
