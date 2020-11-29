San Antonio- Sheryl Ann Jackson, age 75, went to be with the Lord on November 17, 2020. She was born in Amarillo, Texas on March 7, 1945 to Lloyd and Alyce Clark Youngblood. Sheryl is survived by her husband of 53 years, Norman Jackson; children, Travis Jackson and wife Annie, Tracy Jackson and wife Gabriela; grandchildren, Heather Jackson, Nathan Jackson, Daniela Jackson, Mollie Jackson, Luke Jackson, Natalie Jackson, Levi Jackson, Benjamin Jackson, and Seth Jackson; brother, Clark Youngblood and wife Marion; nephew Matthew Youngblood . Visitation will be on Wednesday, December 2, 2020 beginning at 10:00 am at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home with a funeral service conducted at 12:30 pm with Pastor Steve Branson officiating. Interment to follow at Resurrection Cemetery at Cordi-Marian Cemetery.



