Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
(806) 698-8085
Service
Saturday, Aug. 31, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
Celebration of Life
Sunday, Sep. 1, 2019
2:00 PM
Lake Ridge Chapel And Memorial Designers
6025 82nd St
Lubbock, TX 79424
1949 - 2019
Sheryl Headlee Obituary
Lubbock- Vivian Sheryl Headlee passed away on August 26, 2019. A time of fellowship and remembrance is scheduled from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Saturday, August 31, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. Family and friends will gather to celebrate her life of 70 years at 2:00 pm on Sunday, September 1, 2019, at Lake Ridge Chapel. Family and friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy, and view Vivian Sheryl Headlee's life tribute at www.memorialdesigners.net.

Vivian Sheryl was born on March 29, 1949, to Milton Eston and Juanita Bishop Evitt in Fort Worth, Texas. Sheryl married Nicky Headlee on September 25, 1971, at Caprock Church of Christ in Lubbock.

She was patient, loving, kind, enjoyed sewing, baking, reading, and spending time with family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandson.

Survivors include her husband of 47 happy years, Nicky Lee Headlee; daughter, Nicole Holmes, and husband, Cary; grandchildren, Panda Correa, and husband, Josh; Kirsti Holmes and fiance, Mason Beale; William Holmes, Nickolas Holmes; great-grandchild, Matthew Holmes; and brother, Ervin Evitt, and wife, Brenda.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Milton Eston and Juanita Evitt.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 30 to Aug. 31, 2019
