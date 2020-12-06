My heart breaks for all of you, her family, and all of us who called her our “traveling sister”. She loved with all her heart and was so proud of each of her children and so in love with Bobby. Her grandchildren were just icing on the cake for her!! She lived life to the fullest and made an impact on everyone she met. May she Rest In Peace in the arms of her Lord. Til we meet again. I love you Sheryl.

Novle and Dianne Watkins

Friend