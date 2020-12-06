Lamesa- Sheryl Kinney Schroeder began her journey on July 28, 1949 in Lamesa, Tx, and went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She leaves behind her husband Bobby Schroeder of Lamesa, TX; son Brandon Kinney and wife Jennifer of Bon Aqua, TN; daughter Cammy Fry and husband Rocky of Lamesa, TX; grandchildren Tate, Nix, Woods, Fox Kinney and Gray Fry; brother Blaine Middleton of Lamesa, TX; and sister Marsha (Sissy) Graves of Stanton, TX. She is preceded in passing by her parents Sam and Flavell Middleton, and sisters Sue Vaughn and Linda Scott. Sheryl had many loving names, Momma, Sweetie, Deb, Aunt Deb, Nana Deb, and Ninnie. She was a faithfully dedicated and loving wife to the love of her life, Bobby. The fierce love that she had for her children is indescribable. Her motherly lessons of ardent prayer, compassion, and encouragement will live on through generations to come. "Put feet to your prayers," as Sheryl would say is a monumental lesson for all. Nana Deb or Ninnie treasured and lived for every second that she could be with her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with her family and friends. Whether it be Hallmark Saturdays with her daughter, Cammy, encouraging and listening to her son Brandon's music, Sunday lunches with her family, office morning coffees with her "Sweetie" and co-workers or sitting on her back porch watching and playing with her grandchildren, she soaked up every minute. As the owner/ operator of Whittenburg Crop Insurance Agency, Sheryl went above and beyond for the needs of her clients, whom she called friends. She was blessed with a divine soul, that embodied all of the ways of love and compassion expressed in the words of 1 Corinthians 13. She was kind and welcoming to everyone that she met, especially those in need. Sheryl was graciously generous and active in many charitable causes and community events. Her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior was strong and pure, and outpoured to everyone that she touched. This is who she would tell you was the source of her love and selflessness. She exemplified a fervent strength that was well-known and will be passed on through all of us. Sheryl would not want us to be heartbroken, but to celebrate her life, impact and time spent with her.
"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."
Private graveside for Sheryl Kinney Schroeder will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dawson County Cemetery with Brother Jimmy Henry officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Branon Funeral Home. Viewing will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com
