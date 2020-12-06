1/1
Sheryl Kinney Schroeder
1949 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Sheryl's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Lamesa- Sheryl Kinney Schroeder began her journey on July 28, 1949 in Lamesa, Tx, and went to be with the Lord on December 2, 2020. She leaves behind her husband Bobby Schroeder of Lamesa, TX; son Brandon Kinney and wife Jennifer of Bon Aqua, TN; daughter Cammy Fry and husband Rocky of Lamesa, TX; grandchildren Tate, Nix, Woods, Fox Kinney and Gray Fry; brother Blaine Middleton of Lamesa, TX; and sister Marsha (Sissy) Graves of Stanton, TX. She is preceded in passing by her parents Sam and Flavell Middleton, and sisters Sue Vaughn and Linda Scott. Sheryl had many loving names, Momma, Sweetie, Deb, Aunt Deb, Nana Deb, and Ninnie. She was a faithfully dedicated and loving wife to the love of her life, Bobby. The fierce love that she had for her children is indescribable. Her motherly lessons of ardent prayer, compassion, and encouragement will live on through generations to come. "Put feet to your prayers," as Sheryl would say is a monumental lesson for all. Nana Deb or Ninnie treasured and lived for every second that she could be with her grandchildren. She cherished every moment with her family and friends. Whether it be Hallmark Saturdays with her daughter, Cammy, encouraging and listening to her son Brandon's music, Sunday lunches with her family, office morning coffees with her "Sweetie" and co-workers or sitting on her back porch watching and playing with her grandchildren, she soaked up every minute. As the owner/ operator of Whittenburg Crop Insurance Agency, Sheryl went above and beyond for the needs of her clients, whom she called friends. She was blessed with a divine soul, that embodied all of the ways of love and compassion expressed in the words of 1 Corinthians 13. She was kind and welcoming to everyone that she met, especially those in need. Sheryl was graciously generous and active in many charitable causes and community events. Her faithfulness to her Lord and Savior was strong and pure, and outpoured to everyone that she touched. This is who she would tell you was the source of her love and selflessness. She exemplified a fervent strength that was well-known and will be passed on through all of us. Sheryl would not want us to be heartbroken, but to celebrate her life, impact and time spent with her.

"Your life was a blessing, your memory a treasure. You are loved beyond words and missed beyond measure."

Private graveside for Sheryl Kinney Schroeder will be held Wednesday, December 9, 2020 at Dawson County Cemetery with Brother Jimmy Henry officiating. Arrangements are under the care of Branon Funeral Home. Viewing will be Monday, December 7, 2020 from 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. and Tuesday, December 8, 2020 from 9:00 a.m. to 8:00 p.m. To send condolences online, please visit www.branonfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Dec. 6 to Dec. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
7
Viewing
03:00 - 08:00 PM
Branon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
DEC
8
Viewing
09:00 - 08:00 PM
Branon Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Branon Funeral Home
403 North Austin Avenue
Lamesa, TX 79331
806-872-8335
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

8 entries
December 5, 2020
May the love of God and friends comfort you.
Sheila Jones
Friend
December 5, 2020
My heart breaks for all of you, her family, and all of us who called her our “traveling sister”. She loved with all her heart and was so proud of each of her children and so in love with Bobby. Her grandchildren were just icing on the cake for her!! She lived life to the fullest and made an impact on everyone she met. May she Rest In Peace in the arms of her Lord. Til we meet again. I love you Sheryl.
Novle and Dianne Watkins
Friend
December 5, 2020
Our prayers and love go out to all the family during this time. May the Lord be strength and comfort. She was a very sweet lady to me through the years and made me feel very welcome and at home in a new town when I moved to Lamesa. I Love yall
Chad & Tracie Osborne
Friend
December 4, 2020
Nothing like a Mother’s love. It will live own through her children and grandchildren etc. Now after reading your mom’s obit Brandon I see where you get your kindness and love for others. Our prayers are with all of you and your family for peace and comfort. Our hearts break with yours. God bless.
Wayne & Doris Beasley
December 4, 2020
We are so very sorry for your loss, may God bless and keep your family always.
Paula McCullar, Sharon Cox, and Gloria Gonzales
December 4, 2020
My condolences, y'all are in my prayers.
Jackie Batchelor
Friend
December 4, 2020
I am so saddened to learn about Sheryl. She was always so sweet and energetic. My prayers are for all of her family and particularly Bobby. We all prayed so hard. I keep thinking of the scripture, "Precious in His eyes are the death of His saints. God bless each one of you with the Peace that surpasses all understanding.
Debra Davis
Acquaintance
December 4, 2020
We are so sorry to hear of Sheryls passing. We are praying for all her family to have the strength they need in the days to come.
Roy&Betty Edwards
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved