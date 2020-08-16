1/1
Sheryl Markussen
1939 - 2020
Hurst- Sheryl Markussen, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Carrollton.

MEMORIALS: A service: will be held at a later date at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church in Sheryls' name. Sheryl was born August 15, 1939 to Samuel and Betty Warner Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa.

DEDICATION: Sheryl loved nursing as a R.N., B.S.N. for 28 years at Methodist and Covenant Hospitals. She was supervisor of cardiac cath lab to staff development as an education coordinator. Sheryl retired in 2004.

SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Val Markussen; sons, Stuart Markussen of Garland and Steve Markussen of Richardson; daughter Stacy Wollenburg of Hurst; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.

Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 16 to Aug. 17, 2020.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Lubbock Avalanche-Journal

2 entries
August 16, 2020
Stacy, I am so sorry to hear of your mom’s passing. She was such a sweet lady. Praying for you and your family!
LaVoynne Smith
Friend
August 9, 2020
Sheryl was my beautiful friend, confidant, and inspiring force in my life. Our many visits together with her and family always made me feel at home and this will be missed. Her sense of humor brought levity and comfort to me always. Sheryl, you are missed and loved. Thank you for sharing your life with me and my family. Our prayers and thoughts are with the family always. May all the good memories bring comfort and inspiration to all of the family and friends.
Rev. Dr. David M. Ceballos, Jr.
Friend
