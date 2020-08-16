Hurst- Sheryl Markussen, 80, passed away Tuesday, July 28, 2020 in Carrollton.



MEMORIALS: A service: will be held at a later date at St. Paul United Methodist Church in Hurst. In lieu of flowers, memorials are suggested to the church in Sheryls' name. Sheryl was born August 15, 1939 to Samuel and Betty Warner Taylor in Des Moines, Iowa.



DEDICATION: Sheryl loved nursing as a R.N., B.S.N. for 28 years at Methodist and Covenant Hospitals. She was supervisor of cardiac cath lab to staff development as an education coordinator. Sheryl retired in 2004.



SURVIVORS: She is survived by her husband, Val Markussen; sons, Stuart Markussen of Garland and Steve Markussen of Richardson; daughter Stacy Wollenburg of Hurst; six grandchildren and four great grandchildren.



