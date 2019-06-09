|
Haskell- Shirley Ann Dunlap Parker, 72, of Haskell, Texas, formerly of Abilene, Texas, joined her savior, Jesus, on June 4, 2019. She passed peacefully, in her sleep, while receiving loving and compassionate attention and care at Hendrick Hospice Home. A graveside service will be held 2 pm, Monday, June 10, 2019 at Double Mountain Cemetery in Stonewall County, TX with Bro. Tony Grand officiating. Services are under the direction of Haskell Funeral Home, 2 Avenue D. Condolences may be made at. www.haskellfuneralhometx.com.
She was born October 27, 1946, in Haskell, Texas. She is preceded in death by her parents, Eugene "Gene" and Thelma Dean Dunlap of McCauley and Haskell, Texas; her husband, Jeffrey Lyn Parker of Peacock, Texas; her sisters, Leta Faye Dunlap, Carolyn Sue Dunlap Wilburn, and Anita Kaye Dunlap; sister-in-law, Judy Dunlap; and niece, Pamela Wright.
Shirley graduated from Spur High School in 1965 and Merriman's Business School in 1966. She spent many years working for the Abilene Independent School District and City of Abilene. She then went on to practice massage therapy upon retirement.
Shirley was a proud Texan and a country girl at heart. She enjoyed reading and spending time in nature. She appreciated all of God's creation and had a special love of shooting stars, sunrises and sunsets, rock hunting, flowers, horses, dogs, cats, butterflies, hummingbirds, dragonflies and all other winged creatures. She loved spending time with family and friends, especially her granddaughter, Trinity. She had an unlimited capacity for love and a beautiful, selfless, giving heart.
She is survived by her only daughter, Shalin Parker Clonch and husband, Ken, of Odessa, Texas; granddaughters, Trinity Elysse White and Kendal Skye Clonch; brother, James Dunlap; sister-in-law, Bette Parker Wright; nephews and nieces, Shady Dunlap, Craig Dunlap, Katy Zino, Jacklyn Wheatley, Wayne Becker, Wendel Becker, Phillip Wright, and their families; numerous other extended family members; close friends; and her beloved furry companions, Lily, Cub, Kit Kat, Tanzy, and Blackie.
The family wishes to sincerely thank those who have extended the gifts of love, time, compassion, and emotional and spiritual support to Shirley during her final days.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from June 9 to June 10, 2019