Shirley Ann Forrest
1942 - 2020
Lubbock- Shirley Ann Forrest (Pruitt) passed from this life on September 20, 2020 in Lubbock, Texas. She was born on November 11, 1942 to Hubert and Jewell Pruitt, the fifth of seven children.

She married Darrell Forrest in 1963, who preceded her in death in 2000. Shirley worked for Methodist Hospital for several years before retiring from Accolade Home Health.

She was also preceded in death by her parents; brothers, Clifford, Joe, Jerry; sisters, Gladys, Jessie and Sue.

She is survived by her daughter and son-in-law, Renae and Allen Yates; son, Lance; grandchildren, Travis Ince and Emily Gray; and great-grandchildren: Zach and Adrienne Ince, Abby Riojas, and Allison, Olivia and Sydney Gray; and her dear friends Sheri and Tiny Gray, and Johnny Richardson.

Visitation will be held from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Friday, October 2, 2020 at Resthaven Funeral Home.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests you remember Shirley with a smile and donate to your favorite charity in her honor.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Sep. 30 to Oct. 1, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
2
Visitation
05:00 - 07:00 PM
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
Resthaven Funeral Home & Cemetery
5740 West 19th Street
Lubbock, TX 79407
