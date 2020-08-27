Lubbock- The family of Shirley Ann Marshall will celebrate her life of 79 years at 10:00 am on Saturday, August 29, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel. The family will host a time of fellowship and remembrance from 6:00 pm to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 28, 2020, at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers. She passed away on Tuesday, August 25, 2020. In support of the health of her family, face coverings are mandatory while attending the service and visitation. The service will be live-streamed and be available for thirty days at www.memorialdesigners.net
. You are encouraged to sign the virtual guestbook and share memories and expressions of sympathy by selecting the icon.