Shirley Ann Parker
1938 - 2020
Lubbock- Shirley Ann Parker was born August 27, 1938, in Converse, Louisiana, and passed away peacefully at home, surrounded with love by her family on August 14, 2020.

Family visitation will be on Tuesday, August 18th, from 6-8 pm followed by a memorial ceremony on Wednesday, August 19th at 2 p.m. at Lake Ridge Chapel and Memorial Designers, 6025 82nd Street in Lubbock will be the site for both events. Attire for services is business casual and a mask. In honor of our mom, please wear her favorite colors, Red Raider red and black. We understand that COVID restrictions may prevent some from attending so please log onto Lake Ridge Chapel's website at https://memorialdesigners.net/obituaries/ and you will see her obituary, directions to the live broadcast, and a section to leave comments.



Published in Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Aug. 17 to Aug. 18, 2020.
