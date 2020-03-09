|
Lubbock- 53, passed away Monday, March 2, 2020. Celebration of Life Service will be held Tuesday, March 10, 2020 at 1 p.m. at Bacon Heights Baptist Church. Interment will follow at the City of Lubbock Cemetery under the direction of Griffin Mortuary. Visitation will be held today from 3 to 5 p.m. at Griffin Mortuary. Shirley was born August 28, 1966 to Shirley Mitchell and John Roddy. Shirley leaves to cherish her memory; aunt Chris Carrington; uncle, Wiley Carrington; daughter, Heaven Roddy; two sons, Kendrick (Sherry) Roddy and Kip (Shawanna) Roddy; ten sisters, Delores Adams, Wanda Mitchell, Glenda Mitchell, Gloria Mitchell, Katie Mitchell, Loretta Green, Janet Love, Tomeka Roddy, Deidra Roddy, and Linda Roddy; ten brothers, John Roddy, Robert Roddy, Gregory Roddy, Ray Dale Roddy, Craig Mitchell, Bobby Mitchell, Leroy Mitchell, Donald (Bone) Mitchell, Cedrick Roddy, and Trent Roddy; six grandchildren, a host of other relatives and friends.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2020