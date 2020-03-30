|
|
Lubbock- Shirley (Bernard) Sharp passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 28, 2020, at the age of 85. Born to Irene and Byron Bernard in Omaha, Nebraska, on Nov. 18, 1934, her family was one where laughter came easy. Shirley grew up riding the streetcar to school with her sister Barbara (Bobbi) and graduated from Omaha South High School. She earned a teaching certificate from Nebraska Wesleyan University, where she was a member of Alpha Gamma Delta sorority. Many family meals included points of etiquette Shirley famously quoted from her days in the sorority house. Shirley had the gift of hospitality, and her table was always full of delicious food and fun.
She met George I. Sharp while teaching school in Omaha and married the handsome Marine in 1955. They moved to 29 Palms, California, where their son Scott was born. After military service, they returned to Lincoln, Nebraska, for George to complete his degree at the University of Nebraska, where their daughter Kim was born. In 1960, the family moved to Lubbock for George to launch a career as an agronomist.
Shirley had a teacher's heart and soon began teaching at St. Luke's Methodist pre-school. She loved children, and they loved her, especially her grandchildren. In 1970, Shirley saw an acute need for a daytime program for adults with intellectual disabilities. She started the "Starlight Program" at First Christian Church, a combination of fun activities and opportunities for clients to earn a little "pocket money." The program was highly successful, eventually serving as the building block for a state-run program.
Shirley was creative and used her talents to work in the floral business, sew pillowcases for children in the hospital, and as a perennial volunteer. She was named CWF Woman of the Year in 2015 and was an Elder Emeritus at First Christian Church for her never-ending service to others in the church. She and George shepherded many groups, at church and in their home, until George's death in 2012. Shirley continued to volunteer, often with food lovingly created in her kitchen. She made thousands of her famous sugar cookies as expressions of her love. Shirley's friendships outnumbered the stars.
Shirley is survived by sister, Bobbi Bernard of Lubbock; daughter, Kim King of Rio Rancho, New Mexico; son, Scott (Nancy) of Lubbock; and three grandchildren, Travis Sharp (Cathy), Sara Sharp (Jason Harner) and Tanner Bernard King. She was "Mimi" to two great-grandchildren, Tucker and Ella Sharp.
Shirley was pre-deceased by her husband George; son-in-law, Ron King and grandson, RJ King.
Friends are invited to share memories and expressions of sympathy for the family to cherish at www.memorialdesigners.net. Please check funeral home website for updates on the pending memorial service.
Memorials may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation (CFF.org), the American Diabetes Association (8008 Slide Rd # 12A, Lubbock, TX 79424) or First Christian Church (2323 Broadway, Lubbock, TX 79401) in her memory.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 30 to Mar. 31, 2020