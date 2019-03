Services Sanders Funeral Home 1420 Main St Lubbock , TX 79401 (806) 763-6433 Resources More Obituaries for Shirley Eason Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Shirley Anne Eason

Lubbock- Shirley Ann Eason entered eternal life on Wednesday, February 27, 2019, at Seton Medical Center in Round Rock, Texas after a sudden illness. Her spirit is carried on by her four children and in-laws, loving brother and her grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley was born on July 7, 1931 in Clearwater Florida in Pinellas County to the late Roy and Catherine Watts and was the oldest of two children. Shirley's family members and everyone that crossed her life were blessed to be part of her life during her 87 years of life. Shirley was raised in Lubbock, Texas and was a 1949 graduate of Lubbock High School and earned a Bachelor of Business degree from Texas Tech University in 1953. She served a lifetime of over 40 years in public service working as a Federal civil service employee. She was the first female to hold a managerial position managing the lodging facilities for military personnel and their families at Reese Air Force Base. In 1979 when the Crown Prince of Iran began his military flight training at Reese AFB, Shirley played an instrumental role in providing a secure residence in the South Plains while the Crown Prince was in flight training. During Shirley's career, she won numerous awards for outstanding service and received numerous commendations. Shirley was a woman of strong faith, believing in the power and strength of Jesus Christ's love and the beauty and peace that would await her in Heaven. As a devoted Catholic alongside her late Husband James Eason, she believed in the power of prayer and the fellowship of her community at Holy Spirit Catholic Church which brought so much joy to her life. Above all, Shirley was unconditionally devoted to her children and grandchildren and always supported, respected and loved them beyond measure. Shirley had a true servant's heart dedicating her time and generosity to the church and charity organizations. Anyone who knew Shirley experienced a friendship full of compassion, thoughtfulness and generosity. Shirley is survived by her children from her marriage to Gary Van Cleave; Son Sammie Van Cleave of Chicago, Illinois; Son Sandy Van Cleave and wife Deanna of Austin, Texas; Daughter Candie Nichols and Husband Craig of Burleson, Texas; Daughter Tammie Swaner and Husband Kevin of Round Rock, Texas; and she is survived by her Brother Roland Watts and wife Judy of Dayton, Ohio; and numerous grandchildren and great grandchildren. Shirley is preceded in death by her Father and Mother Roy and Catherine Watts and her Husband James Eason. Visitation will be on Monday, March 4, 2019 at Sanders Funeral Home at 1420 Main Street, Lubbock Texas starting at 5:00 PM followed by a Rosary in Sanders Memorial Chapel at 7:00 PM. The funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, March 5, 2019 at 10:00 AM at Holy Spirit Catholic Church at 9120 Frankford Avenue, Lubbock, Texas followed by burial at the City of Lubbock Cemetery. Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Mar. 3 to Mar. 4, 2019