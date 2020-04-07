|
Lamesa- Memorial service for Shirley E. Stephens, 85, of Lamesa, will be held at a later time. Private burial will be held at Dawson County Cemetery with Pastor Tobey Clements officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Branon Funeral Home. Shirley passed away Sunday, April 5, 2020, in Lubbock, Texas. He was born June 30, 1934 in Lamesa to Sidney and Willie Stephens. He graduated from Lamesa High School in 1952. He attended and graduated from Texas Tech University in May 1956. He married Margaret Mitchell Stephens in Lamesa April 10, 1959. They were married 60 years. She preceded him in death August 7, 2019. He owned and operated Stephens, Stephens and Telchik since 1956 and S & C Oil Company since 1973. He served as a deacon and treasurer for many years at Second Baptist Church. He was a member of Kiwanis, a past member of Lions Club, and past Chamber of Commerce President. Shirley and Margaret were both active members of Second Baptist Church since 1960. He lived in Lamesa, Texas all his life, except some time in Fort Chaffee, Arkansas when he was in the armed services. Shirley is survived by his son, Ray Stephens and wife, Karen; daughters, Stephany Angerer and husband, Nicholas and Lisa Telchik and husband, Kevin; brother, Don Stephens; five grandsons, Zachary Telchik, Collin Telchik, Tucker Meek-Angerer, Ethan Stephens, and Parker Meek-Angerer; sister-in-law, Darlene Gopffarth and husband, William and Darlene's children, Robert Gopffarth and Greg Gopffarth and their families of Keller, Texas. He is preceded in death by his parents, Sidney and Willie Stephens; sisters, Stella Reven and Mary Ann Kidd; and brother, S.L. Stephens. Family suggests memorials to Second Baptist Church 1705 N. Bryan Avenue, Lamesa, Texas 79331 or a . No viewing or visitation will be held so please send condolences online at www.branonfuneralhome.com or call 806-872-8335 if you would like your name added to the register book.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 7 to Apr. 8, 2020