Lubbock- Shirley Earlene (St. Clair) Wooten of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born November 23, 1934 in Lubbock to Carl and Muriel (Cline) St. Clair. She married Doyle Wooten on October 19, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a devoted wife and mother.
Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kay Patterson, Pat Brassfield Mike Wooten, Cindy Edwards and Les Wooten; brothers, Bob St. Clair and Larry St. Clair; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle; and sisters, Winnie Richey and Lois Wilfinger St. Clair.
Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019