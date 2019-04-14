Home

POWERED BY

Services
Combest Family Funeral Homes
2210 Broadway
Lubbock, TX 79401
(806) 749-4483
Resources
More Obituaries for Shirley Wooten
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Shirley Earlene (St. Clair) Wooten


1934 - 2019 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Shirley Earlene (St. Clair) Wooten Obituary
Lubbock- Shirley Earlene (St. Clair) Wooten of Lubbock passed away on Thursday, April 11, 2019 at the age of 84. She was born November 23, 1934 in Lubbock to Carl and Muriel (Cline) St. Clair. She married Doyle Wooten on October 19, 1952 in Clovis, New Mexico. She was a devoted wife and mother.

Those left to cherish her memory are her children, Kay Patterson, Pat Brassfield Mike Wooten, Cindy Edwards and Les Wooten; brothers, Bob St. Clair and Larry St. Clair; 13 grandchildren; and 23 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Doyle; and sisters, Winnie Richey and Lois Wilfinger St. Clair.

Memorial services are scheduled for 10:00 a.m. Tuesday, April 16, 2019 at Combest Family Memorial Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from Apr. 14 to Apr. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now