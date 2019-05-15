|
Katy- On July 7, 1937 in the small North East Texas town of Cooper, God sent one of his sweetest angels to brighten the paths of all who would know and love her. HE gave her a beautiful smile and eyes that twinkled to help her on the way. On May 08, 2019, after an extended battle with cancer, God called her back home with the words "Well done, good and faithful servant." Her parents were Elmo and Lottie Webster Kyle. She had one brother, Jack Britton Kyle, whom she watched over, defended and cared for all the years they were together. Her first school was a one-room school in Reno, TX. She moved with her parents to Lubbock, TX. in 1947 where she started the fifth grade at Central Ward, then Carroll Thompson Jr. High and graduated from Lubbock High School in 1955. Upon graduating she worked as secretary at the Broadway Church of Christ. There she met and married James R Crisp lll "Jim "on Jan. 7, 1958. She provided a solid foundation for her husband as they first lived in Istanbul, Turkey, while Jim was serving his time in the Air Force. Cathy, their first child, was born there. Their steadfast Christian faith served them well as Jim attended medical school in Tennessee and California before moving back to Lubbock. Dr. Crisp began his practice as the first board-certified allergist in Lubbock. Dr. Crisp preceded her in death on May 31, 1999. Through triumph and tragedy her faith kept her strong. Shirley carried many names during her life time: daughter, sister, wife, mother, and daughter-in-law- all of which she wore and fulfilled proudly. She was the proud mother of one son J.B. Crisp, and one daughter Cathy Crisp Weems (husband Philip Weems). The name that really made her eyes light up was "MaMa", the name chosen and bestowed upon her by her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Her grandchildren are Heather Weems Gallagher (husband Jason Gallagher) and Hannah Weems Bailey (husband Mark Bailey). Her five great-grandchildren are Ellie Gallagher, Ashlyn Gallagher, Ryleigh Gallagher, Henry Bailey and Charlotte Bailey. Shirley had a passion for the culinary arts and she loved to demonstrate her fantastic talent and knowledge of cooking while entertaining family and friends. Each dish was served with a large helping of love. Life seemed better and the world a kinder place to live in after spending time with her. Parting with her now would be unbearable if it were not for the knowledge that she is with God and we will see each other again in the twinkling of an eye. Celebration of Life services will be held at 10 am, Friday, May 17, 2019 at Resthaven's Abbey Chapel with Latrelle Joy officiating. Visitation will be held from 6-8 pm, Thursday, May 16, 2019 at Resthaven Funeral Home. Online condolences may be offered on our website at www.resthavenfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 15 to May 16, 2019