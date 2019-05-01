|
Seagraves.....Funeral services for Shirley Henderson, 73, of Levelland will be 2:00 P.M Thursday, May 2, 2019 in the First Baptist Church with Rev. Dan Reynolds officiating. Burial will be in the Gaines County Cemetery, Seagraves, under the direction of Ratliff Funeral Home.
She died at her residence April 29, 2019 in Levelland.
She was born August 31, 1945 in Denver City, Texas to the late Bill Robertson and Merle Gibson Robertson. She moved to Seagraves in 1955 and attended school in Seagraves. In November 1969 She married Danny Henderson in Toyah, Texas. She worked for Bandy's Produce in Seagraves.
She was preceded in death by two sons, five sisters, one brother, one granddaughter and one grandson.
She is survived by her husband Danny Henderson of the home; two sons Michael Martin and wife Kim of and Jeff Henderson both of Levelland; two daughters Cathy Pittman and husband Ronnie of Odessa and Teresa Cortez of Levelland; a sister Mary Williams and husband Joe Edd of Seagraves, along with seven grandchildren and nine great-grandchildren.
Family visitation will be held 6:00P.M. to 7:00 P.M. Wednesday, May 1, 2019 in the Ratliff Funeral Home Chapel.
Published in The Lubbock Avalanche-Journal from May 1 to May 2, 2019
