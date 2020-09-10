Lubbock- Shirley Hensley, 84, of Lubbock was born March 24, 1936 in Wichita Falls, Tx to Henry and Anna (Shirley) Cole. She married John Rowland Hensley Sept. 13, 1970. He passed away Feb. 25, 2016. Shirley graduated from Anson High School and in 1955 she got her secretarial degree from the Rutherford-Metropolitan School of Business. She retired from Walmart after 20 years of administrative duties. Shirley enjoyed cooking, sewing, & crafts.



Shirley went to be with the Lord Friday, Sept. 4, 2020. Her parents, husband, a sister: Patricia Zimmerman, and her half siblings: Robert Cole, Norma Cole, Sterling Cole, Jack Cole, Callie Mae Culberson, & Lucille Martin all preceded her in death.



Those left to cherish her memories are her son: Jeff Hensley & wife Andrea, grandson: Sidney Hensley, brother: Ed Cole, and 4 sisters: Francis Ikeler, Helen Williamson, Mary Merritt, & Betty Ruth Ashlock.



Services will be at 2:00pm Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020 at the First Baptist Church in Wolfforth with Pastor C.W. Faulkner officiating. Burial will follow at Ropesville Cemetery under the care of Wilsons' Funeral Directors of Wolfforth.



WILSONS' FUNERAL DIRECTORS OF WOLFFORTH



